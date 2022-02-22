Queen cancels online meetings, still has mild COVID; Russia-Ukraine latest; remembering 'Nightbirde'

Today is Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

THE LATEST FROM RUSSIA-UKRAINE

MORE TOP STORIES

Queen still has mild COVID symptoms, cancels online meetings

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II canceled scheduled online engagements on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

The 95-year-old monarch “has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," a palace spokesman said.

Officials confirmed Sunday that the queen tested positive for COVID-19. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum for the queen, the country's longest-reigning monarch.

'America's Got Talent' contestant Nightbirde dies after cancer battle

Jane Marczewski, a singer known by her stage name Nightbirde, who earned a legion of followers after being a contestant on NBC's "America's Got Talent," has died after a battle with cancer, her family confirmed.

"We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," the Marczewski family said in a statement, provided by NBC.

Marczewski fought cancer for four years and died Feb. 19, her family said.

The singer caught the attention of many after delivering a stunning audition last year on "America's Got Talent," performing an original song called "It's OK." During her performance, she disclosed to the judges that she was battling cancer that had spread to her lungs, spine and liver. She impressed judge Simon Cowell with her positivity and resolve.

MORNING LISTEN

We are joined on this Utterly Moderate episode by Steven Melnyk, a professor of supply chain management in the Broad College of Business at Michigan State University. Dr. Melnyk will help us understand the ins and outs of a system that many of us gave little thought to and most of us probably couldn’t have even named before the pandemic: the supply chain.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in sports history: Feb. 22 The United States Olympic hockey team stuns the Soviet Union with a 4-3 victory in the medal round of the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, N.Y.…

