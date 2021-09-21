Qatar's ruler urges world leaders not to boycott Taliban

Uzbekistan, another neighboring country to Afghanistan, has resumed the supply of oil and electricity to the war-torn country, according to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

“It is impossible to isolate Afghanistan and leave it within the range of its problems,” he said in remarks at the U.N. on Tuesday. He called for a permanent U.N. Committee on Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, Pakistan’s foreign minister told reporters at U.N. headquarters that Taliban rulers should understand that if they want recognition and assistance in rebuilding the war-battered country “they have to be more sensitive and more receptive to international opinion and norms.” The top leadership of the Taliban for years has operated out of Pakistan, which shares a border with Afghanistan and is home to large numbers of Afghan refugees.

The Taliban say they want international recognition and have promised an open and inclusive system, one that would offer amnesty to all Afghans. They say it is the responsibility of the United Nations to recognize their government and for other countries to have diplomatic relations with them.