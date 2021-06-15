Q&A: Rita Moreno on finding self-worth and never giving up

MORENO: Yes. But I have to say that after I saw the documentary for the very first time — my daughter and I saw it together — I left the screening room saying, “Wow, that’s quite a life I’ve led!” (Laughs) But you don’t think that way about yourself. Very likely, if you had something like this done about you, you would also say the same thing about yourself.

AP: In watching what has and hasn't changed in that time, what stands out to you? You were there when Martin Luther King Jr. gave his “I Have a Dream” speech.

MORENO: I feel extremely fortunate that I’m still around to see the sea changes that are taking place. I’ll be 90 in December and I don’t think I’m going to see the women’s movement really progress more because I won’t be around. But I’ve seen it change. I’ve seen a change in such meaningful ways and I’m grateful for that. What still concerns me mightily and profoundly is that Hispanics haven’t gotten their hold on our profession, I don’t know what the hell is wrong. I don’t know what is not working right. The Black community has done incredibly and I have nothing but the deepest admiration for the Black professional community. They’ve done it and I think we can take some lessons from them. But where is our “Moonlight”? Why are we not advancing?

AP: Do you have any answers?