Q&A: Rebecca Hall makes her directing dreams come true

HALL: Ruth was the first actor to come on board. I was sort of stalking her in my brain for a while. But I didn’t really know her and then fortuitously we were on a similar press round. We were at a couple of the same parties and on a couple of the same panels. Eventually I cornered her at some party and said, look, I’ve got a script, please, will you read it?

HALL: I knew it would be hard. It’s a very, very complicated part and requires someone who could be warm and trustworthy to the viewer and then utterly inaccessible and a little bit frightening. It’s totally enigmatic. It’s totally repressed. It’s totally confused. It’s a woman having a breakdown who has no idea she’s having a breakdown. I’d seen Tessa in that first “Creed” movie and thought, wow, that’s a movie star. I started thinking that she could do it. Is she available? No, Tessa Thompson is never available. But Angela Robinson, who is one of the producers, managed to get me on the phone with her. I’d really gone down the rabbit hole thinking about her in the role. I was utterly convinced that she was perfect for it and there was no other option. I was terrified to get on the phone and then she said, it’s brilliant, it’s so up my alley. But then it was just scary, will we have the money, will they be available in the same window? Then the money fell apart and we had to wait a year. I have no words for how indebted I am to those two women for just sticking by this project for two years of their lives.