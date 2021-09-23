Q&A: Nick Cannon on talk show, overcoming backlash last year

AP: How much have you grown since your controversial anti-Semitic remarks?

CANNON: I took time last year to step back and listen. I listened to so many, and I’ve grown in any measure now. I’ve always been someone who is kind of an introvert. But even now, I kind of ponder and meditate and pray before I speak. Before, I was trying to be the first one with the answer. I wanted to show people I was smart. I wanted to even prove to my own kids that I have an education and I read two books a week and I do essays. All of that stuff is great. But when you allow your ego to kind of like “show you how smart I am,” it can definitely come off the wrong way.

AP: What did you learn most from your comments?

CANNON: There’s so much division. I always say, “To define me, is to confine you. To label me, is to disable me.” In this sense, we can learn so much from each other. We got to stop trying to put each other in a box. That’s what I learned the most. I’ve said it so much over the last year, but we have way more similarities than we have differences. It’s all about focusing on our likelihood and the fact that we cannot be without the other at any point.

AP: What did you learn from the Jewish community that you will incorporate into your show?