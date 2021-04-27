Q&A: Michael B. Jordan on protest, power & 'Without Remorse'

AP: "Without Remorse" had been in development hell for years. What drew you to it?

Jordan: I’m a gamer. I love playing videogames. I grew up playing (Tom Clancy adaptations) “Rainbow Six” and “Ghost Recon” before I even got introduced to the films. Man, I got an opportunity to play a character I used to envision myself playing, that I spent hours upon hours (laughs) in my room playing. Being able to step into the Tom Clancy universe and do an action movie where I do my own stunts. I was a kid in the candy store.

AP: You've talked about injecting yourself into a role like a Trojan horse. Was there anything especially that you wanted to bring to “Without Remorse”?

Jordan: It was a great collaboration between the studio, the producers, the director to create an origin story. It was cool to see a character that just is. There’s no extra “This character is Black because of this and that.” It’s a movie about a guy, know what I mean?

AP: Like another upcoming film of yours, a new “Thomas Crown Affair,” your character wasn't originally written as Black and had previously been played by white actors (Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber). Do you give any significance to that?