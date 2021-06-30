Q&A: Ford Foundation's leader straddles contrasting worlds

A: We in philanthropy should always be open to criticism, to listening and hearing those who have alternative perspectives on our work. At the Ford Foundation, we believe in directly funding organizations that often are left out and providing those organizations with technical assistance. Because we work in 11 regions around the world, this is done not only by making large grants to European and American nonprofits but directly to Africans, to Brazilians, to Indians. There is higher overhead in doing that kind of philanthropy.

But I’m less interested in criticizing one form of philanthropy over another as much as I am interested in impact. And I believe that we are having an impact, that we are making a difference. We hear that from the organizations that we fund. We’re always interested in the criticism. But I don’t believe it’s founded in the evidence, which indicates that we’re making a difference, that we're providing meaningful support.

———

Q: A BILL IN THE U.S. SENATE WOULD INCENTIVIZE FOUNDATIONS TO PAY OUT MORE THAN THE 5% ANNUAL MINIMUM AND ADOPT OTHER REFORMS. THE FORD FOUNDATION HAS BACKED SIMILAR PROPOSALS. WHY DID YOU GET INVOLVED IN THIS PUSH?