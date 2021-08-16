Q&A: Author calls for donors to 'decolonize' their wealth

At the Decolonizing Wealth Project, we’ve really been fueling this reckoning that’s been happening across the sector for the last number of years. So the conversations, even before the murder of George Floyd, have begun to shift. I think that moment absolutely opened a new level of opportunity for resources to flow.

One of the challenges that we have in philanthropy is sometimes moving money in ways that connect to a news cycle or some type of sparkplug event that happens in communities. It’s human nature to want to respond in the moment, but what we have to continue to push for is to center and prioritize Black, Indigenous and other communities of color in our grantmaking.

———

Q: You’ve spoken about the need to extend grace to Americans learning about racial inequities. Do you believe there is a lack of grace in today’s social justice movements?

A: I do, I do. But I think it’s been really hard to extend grace in a moment where we are directly in the line of attack. So I do believe there’s a time to fight and a time to really defend our positions and to maybe not compromise or find that middle ground. But I think all of us can, and should, find ways to work towards extending grace to others.