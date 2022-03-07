 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Pygmy sperm whale euthanized after Malibu beach stranding

Malibu Whale Stranding

An injured pygmy sperm whale was found stranded on Surfrider Beach in Malibu, Calif., Sunday, March 6, 2022. A rescue organization told KCBS-TV that the whale was in poor health and had many injuries, so it was euthanized to prevent additional suffering.

 Uncredited - hogp, Los Angeles County Lifeguards

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — An injured pygmy sperm whale found on Malibu's Surfrider Beach had to be euthanized, a rescue organization said.

Lifeguards and county firefighters responded to the report of the whale stranding around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, lifeguards said in a social media post.

Photos showed the small mammal had bloody scratches. The whale was placed in a truck and taken to the California Wildlife Center rescue organization.

The organization said in a statement to KCBS-TV that the whale was in poor health, had many injuries from hitting rocks at low tide and was euthanized to prevent more suffering.

Pygmy sperm whales are up to 11.5 feet long (3.5 meters) and weigh up to 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

