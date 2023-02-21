On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Russian President Vladimir Putin has suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States.
» Federal environmental regulators have taken charge of the cleanup from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment and chemical burn and ordered Norfolk Southern to foot the bill.
» A federal judge has barred the public and media from a courtroom where defense lawyers say emotional testimony from victims has spoiled the death penalty phase of the trial of a man who admits that he killed eight people on a bike path on behalf of a terrorist group.
» Free agent Brittney Griner is headed back to the Phoenix Mercury.
» Of all of baseball’s tweaks under Commissioner Rob Manfred, the pitch clock might be the one that affects the most players.
» The nation’s housing slump deepened in January as home sales fell for the 12th month in a row to the slowest pace in more than a dozen years.
» A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world’s largest, has found that most employees are less stressed, burned out and have better work-life balance.
» A family from Canada is traveling the world as children gradually lose eyesight due to a vision disorder.
Leopard mom uses her brains to escape lions in Kenya, and more of today's top videos
This leopard mom used her brain to get out of a sticky situation, check out the months of planning that went into Biden's historic trip to Kyiv, and more of today's top videos.
This leopard mom used her brain and her butt to get out of a sticky situation in Kenya.
Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv roughly one year since Russian forces first launched an unprovoked invasion took months of planning. Veuer’s Ma…
Tensions between the U.S. and Russia haven’t been more tense since the Cold War. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Italy is facing a water shortage situation. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
It’s only the latest industrial accident to happen in Ohio in a month’s time. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
The death toll in Turkey and Syria rose to eight in a new and powerful earthquake that struck two weeks after a devastating temblor killed nea…
Ukrainian forces have appealed for more advanced weapons from Kyiv's Western allies to help defend Bakhmut, which is being attacked by Russia'…