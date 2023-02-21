In its first case about the federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet, the Supreme Court seems unlikely to side with a family wanting to hold Google liable for the death of their daughter who was killed in a terrorist attack. In two and a half hours of arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed concerned about upending the internet in their interpretation of a 1996 law, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, that shields Google, Twitter, Facebook and other companies from lawsuits over content posted on their sites by others. Justice Elena Kagan was among members of the court suggesting Congress, not the court, should make needed changes to a law passed early in the internet age.