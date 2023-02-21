Today is Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Tuesday, Feb. 21
Russian President Vladimir Putin has suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States. Putin announced the move Tuesday in a bitter state-of-the-nation speech where he made clear he would not change his strategy in the war in Ukraine. Putin emphasized, however, that Russia isn’t withdrawing from the pact yet. And hours after his address, the Foreign Ministry said Moscow would respect the treaty's caps on nuclear weapons. It also said Russia will continue to exchange information about test launches of ballistic missiles per earlier agreements with the United States. In his speech, Putin cast both Russia and Ukraine as victims of Western double-dealing.
President Joe Biden, in Poland after his lightning trip to Ukraine, is declaring that there are “hard and bitter days ahead” in fighting off Russia's invasion. But he's pledgng that the United States and its allies will “have Ukraine’s back” as the war enters its second year. Biden gave a major speech in Warsaw after a private meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda. After making a surprise visit to Kyiv, Biden is working to solidify Western unity as Ukraine and Russia are preparing spring offensives. The conflict has left tens of thousands of people dead, devastated Ukraine’s infrastructure system and wreaked havoc on the global economy.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg wants the nation’s freight railroads to immediately act to improve safety while regulators try to strengthen safety rules in the wake of a fiery derailment in Ohio that forced evacuations when toxic chemicals were released and burned. Buttigieg announced the reforms Tuesday — two days after he warned Norfolk Southern to fulfill its promises to clean up the mess just outside East Palestine, Ohio, and help the town recover. The railroad reiterated its commitment to safety and aiding East Palestine but didn't directly respond to Buttigieg's criticism. The head of the EPA plans to return to the town Tuesday to talk about the next steps in the cleanup and efforts to keep people safe.
Authorities say a man has been arrested in the weekend killing of a Catholic auxiliary bishop that shocked Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities. The suspect arrested Monday was identified as the husband of the victim’s housekeeper. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says 69-year-old Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell was shot at least once Saturday in his home in Hacienda Heights, about 20 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. He says a SWAT team on Monday arrested Carlos Medina, the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper. The sheriff says Medina had done work at the bishop's home. He says a motive in the killing has not been determined. It was not immediately known if Medina has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Survivors of the earthquake that jolted Turkey and Syria 15 days ago are dealing with more trauma and loss after another strong quake and aftershocks rocked the region. The 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Monday evening had its epicenter in the Defne district of Turkey’s Hatay province, which was of the area’s most affected by the Feb. 6 magnitude 7.8 quake that killed nearly 46,000 people in the two countries. Turkey’s disaster management authority said the new quake killed six people and injured 294 others. Pro-government media outlets in Syria said a woman and a girl died as a result of panic during Monday's earthquake.
In its first case about the federal law that is credited with helping create the modern internet, the Supreme Court seems unlikely to side with a family wanting to hold Google liable for the death of their daughter who was killed in a terrorist attack. In two and a half hours of arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed concerned about upending the internet in their interpretation of a 1996 law, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, that shields Google, Twitter, Facebook and other companies from lawsuits over content posted on their sites by others. Justice Elena Kagan was among members of the court suggesting Congress, not the court, should make needed changes to a law passed early in the internet age.
Voters in a Richmond-based Virginia congressional district are deciding who will represent an open seat previously held by the late Democratic U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin. Polls are open Tuesday in the special election for the blue-leaning 4th District from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Democratic nominee Jennifer McClellan is widely seen as the heavy favorite over her GOP opponent, pastor Leon Benjamin. McClellan is a veteran state legislator who if elected would be the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress. Benjamin is a Navy veteran who has espoused conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and election fraud.
Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe said in a speech posted online that he has been removed as the right-wing group’s leader. O’Keefe said in a speech that appeared to have been given to staff at Project Veritas’ office that the board had stripped of all decision-making. The move comes after the board reportedly put him on leave from his role as chairman amid complaints about his treatment of staff. In a statement later Monday, the group accused O'Keefe of spending funds on personal luxuries. Project Veritas is known for using hidden cameras and hiding identities to try to ensnare journalists in embarrassing conversations and to reveal supposed liberal bias.
CNN chief executive Chris Licht said in an email to employees Monday night that anchor Don Lemon will return to work Wednesday and will receive “formal training” in the aftermath of his on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. Lemon has not been on the air since Thursday, when during a “CNN This Morning” discussion about the ages of politicians, he said that the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime.” Lemon has since apologized, but he has been widely condemned. As reported by CNN Business, Licht's memo did not specify what the training would entail.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 1965, minister and civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, was shot to death inside Harlem’s Audubon Ballroom in New York.
In 2003, Michael Jordan becomes the first 40-year-old in NBA history to score 40 or more points to lead Wizards.
***