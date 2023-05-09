» Russian President Vladimir Putin has told his country’s traditional Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square that the West’s “untamed ambitions, arrogance and impunity” are driving “a real war” against Russia.

» The eight people killed when a gunman opened fire at a mall near Dallas over the weekend represent a multicultural cross-section of the area's increasingly diverse suburbs.

» A bill in Texas that would raise the purchase age of AR-style rifles has abruptly advanced, two days after a mass shooting at an outdoor mall near Dallas.

» Before President Joe Biden and congressional leaders can even try to avert an unprecedented U.S. government default, their initial challenge on Tuesday will be to agree on what exactly they’re talking about as they hold their first substantive meeting in months.

» A U.S. Army sergeant convicted of murder in the shooting death of an armed protester during a Black Lives Matter march in Texas faces up to life in prison when his sentencing hearing begins Tuesday.

» In sports, the NBA playoffs continue with two teams taking a commanding lead, an NBA star avoids suspension but not a fine, the Golden Knights were golden on the ice in Edmonton, and the NHL draft lottery was held.

» The Biden administration is starting work on new regulations it says will expand the rights of airline passengers. The rulemaking process being announced Monday would require airlines to compensate passengers and cover their meals and hotel rooms if they're stranded for reasons within the airline's control.

» The driver of an SUV that killed eight people when it slammed into a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas has been charged with manslaughter, police said Monday as investigators tried to determine if the crash was intentional.

» The White House says President Joe Biden would veto a House GOP bill that aims to restrict asylum, build more border wall and cut a program that allows migrants a chance to stay in the U.S. lawfully.

» Mississippi sheriff's deputies already being investigated for possible civil rights violations after shooting a Black man are now being accused of attempting to sexually assault him.

» A jury is hearing closing arguments from a lawyer for advice columnist E. Jean Carroll who says Donald Trump sexually attacked her in a department store in 1996.

» French President Emmanuel Macron has led the traditional ceremony on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, commemorating the day that marked the end of World War II in Europe in 1945.

» As Joe Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, embarks on his reelection campaign, he is increasingly musing aloud about his advanced age, cracking self-deprecating jokes and framing his decades in public life as a plus.

» U.S. health regulators are weighing the first-ever request to make a birth control pill available without a prescription.

» The idea of later school start times, pushed by many over the years as a way to help adolescents get more sleep, is getting a new look as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S.

» French bulldogs are ranked as the United States’ favorite dog breed, yet none has ever won the nation’s pre-eminent dog show. But this year, a Frenchie named Winston is a strong contender to take the trophy at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.