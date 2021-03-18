Putin cites ills in US society after Biden's killer remark

“(Putin) will pay a price,” Biden said in the interview, asked about the declassified report.

Asked what he would tell Biden in response to his remarks, Putin said: “I would tell him: ‘Be well.’ I wish him health, and I say that without any irony or joking.”

Recalling his youth, Putin said that he and his friends would respond to insults with the taunt: “The names you call are what you are yourself” — a Russian version of the childhood riposte, “I’m rubber, you’re glue; what you say bounces off me and sticks to you.”

“It's not just a rhymed childish joke; it has a deep psychological meaning: We see our own qualities in another man, we think he's like us and judge him accordingly,” he added.

Putin said the U.S. establishment likes to air accusations against other countries as part of its efforts to “solve domestic and foreign policy problems."

He noted that Russia would still cooperate with the United States where and when it supports Moscow’s interests, adding that "a lot of honest and decent people in the U.S want to have peace and friendship with Russia."

“We are aware of it, we value it and will rely on them in the future,” Putin said.