Push to oust judge over absentee vote ruling sparks outcry

But removal may not be a dead proposition. Trump, still highly influential among the GOP, continues to repeat unfounded claims of absentee voting election fraud.

The resolution would create a House-Senate panel that would recommend whether or not to remove the judge. A two-thirds vote in each chamber would then be needed for removal. Sixty-five of 73 House Republicans have signed on. To date, the Senate version has no cosponsors.

The Tennessee Bar Association has come out in strong opposition to the resolution, saying that it could set “a precedent that any time a judge rules against the state, or on a statute, or renders a politically unpopular decision, that decision could potentially trigger legislative removal proceedings against that judge."

Sylvia Albert, director of the voting and elections program at the advocacy group Common Cause, said the proposal threatens the autonomy of the judicial branch.

“It is a warning to judges that if you don’t vote the way we want, we will expel you,” she said. “It is basically an attempt to eliminate the balance of powers among the three branches of government.”