 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Puppy born with six legs is a 'miracle,' vet hospital says
0 comments
spotlight AP

Puppy born with six legs is a 'miracle,' vet hospital says

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Puppy born with six legs is a 'miracle,' vet hospital says

Skipper, a border collie and Australian shepherd mix, was born naturally on Feb. 16 during a big snowstorm.

 Katy Hawkins/Neel Veterinary Hospital

Like other newborn puppies, Skipper likes to eat, drink water and go to the bathroom.

But the border collie and Australian shepherd mix is unique from the rest of her litter: She was born with six legs.

"This is a miracle named Skipper. Literally," Neel Veterinary Hospital in Oklahoma wrote on its Facebook page on February 21. "She has survived longer than we suspect any other canine has (at just 4 days old - published research does not indicate one has been born alive) with her combination of congenital conditions. You might notice she looks a little different - 6 legs!"

This is a miracle named Skipper. Literally. She has survived longer than we suspect any other canine has (at just 4 days...

Posted by Neel Veterinary Hospital on Sunday, February 21, 2021

Skipper was born naturally -- along with eight brothers and sisters -- on February 16 in Oklahoma during a big snowstorm, Dr. Tina Neel, owner of the Neel Veterinary Hospital, told CNN.

After the storm, Neel said Skipper's owners brought her in to the hospital so vets could examine her.

"Our doctors knew that we needed further imaging to determine a diagnosis so we donated the service of an abdominal ultrasound," Neel told CNN.

"The ultrasound, along with radiographs, showed that she had two types of congenital disorders, called monocephalus dipygus and monocephalus rachipagus dibrachius tetrapus, which means she has one head and chest cavity but two pelvic regions, two lower urinary tracts, two reproductive regions, two tails and six legs, among other things."

Neel said Skipper was likely part of a twin in utero "and when the fertilized egg tried to split, it didn't fully separate."

"So only the back half of her body was able to duplicate," Neel said. "She also has signs of Spina Bifida along her spine."

One week after her birth, Neel said Skipper is thriving.

"She is strong girl! She loves to nurse and is able to scoot around just like a regular puppy," Neel said. "We think that she may have some things to overcome, but she is determined right now and thriving. Our veterinarians and her family don't see any reason not to give her the best chance a great life."

However, the vets are still monitoring Skipper, given the uniqueness of her situation.

"We will continue to research her conditions, monitor her development during rechecks and help keep Skipper pain-free and comfortable for the rest of life," the vet hospital wrote in its Facebook post. "She is doing well at home now."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands of dolphins 'stampede' off California coast

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

We're likely to die sooner than anytime since WWII, data show
National

We're likely to die sooner than anytime since WWII, data show

  • Updated

Life expectancy in the United States dropped a staggering one year during 2020 as coronavirus claimed more American lives than the greatest war. Blacks and Hispanics suffered the worst death rates, researchers say, but also people with cancer, heart disease and other conditions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News