Punished by Democrats, Greene consolidates support at home

“We need to be a party of ideas, not a party of slogans and sensationalism,” Hufstetler said. “The fringe people push people away and don’t help anybody out.”

Being punished by Democrats, however, is something even Greene's foes in the staunchly conservative district can't let go.

“The people here, the voters, voted for her to be there,” said Lydia Hallmark, a Republican activist in Paulding County. “And I will defend that all day long.”

Hallmark said she didn't support Greene before she won office by running unopposed in November, and won't defend what Greene said on social media. But she said Republicans who refused to vote for her before are rallying around her now after what they see as a power grab by congressional Democrats.

“All this is doing is consolidating her 14th District for her,” Hallmark said.

Whether this newfound support will endure through the 2022 elections depends on what Greene does next, Hallmark said. “I think the ball is in her court. It’s how she votes, how she speaks for us and how she conducts herself going forward.”