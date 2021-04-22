Pulitzer-winning composer Wayne Peterson dies at 93

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Composer, pianist and educator Wayne Peterson, who won a Pulitzer Prize for music that was hotly contested because judges had chosen another composer, has died. He was 93.

Peterson died on April 7 at his San Francisco home, his son Grant Peterson told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Peterson taught music at San Francisco State University. in 1992, he won the Pulitzer for his work, “The Face of the Night, the Heart of the Dark," which was commissioned by the San Francisco Symphony.

The Pulitzer board, consisting mostly of newspaper editors and publishers, awarded Peterson the honor but in doing so it overruled the unanimous choice of the music jury, which had selected Ralph Shapey's “Concerto Fantastique.”

The jurors — composers and musicians George Perle, Roger Reynolds and Harvey Sollberger — issued a public statement saying the Pulitzer board “was not professionally qualified" to reverse their decision, although they also praised Peterson's work as a “masterful orchestral essay."