Publisher won't distribute book by officer from Taylor raid

News of Mattingly's book drew online criticism Thursday, including from Kentucky state Rep. Attica Scott, a Democrat, who wrote on Twitter that “People love to profit off of Black pain and tragedy. It sells.”

In a statement to The Associated Press, a publicist for Post Hill Press said the company supports its authors' free speech rights and that Mattingly “deserves to have his account of the tragic events heard publicly.”

Post Hill Press books are distributed by Simon & Schuster and Mattingly's book is expected to be released in the fall. Other authors include conservative commentator Dan Bongino and embattled Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Mattingly's book will be titled “The Fight For Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy.”

Mattingly, 48, was shot in the leg by Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who said he fired a single shot after fearing an intruder was breaking into the apartment.

Mattingly was recently reprimanded by Louisville's police chief for a September email that was critical of department leadership and protesters. He remains on the department. Two other officers who fired their guns during the raid have been dismissed.

