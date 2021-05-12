Public service in the US: Increasingly thankless, exhausting

“I remember sitting in tears and telling my husband ‘I don’t know if I can do this,’ and those words have never come out of my mouth,” said Ziel, who left a job in advertising 24 years ago to teach. Even before then, she said the demands of the job had increased. There are more required certifications, more focus on standardized testing, while pay freezes diminished teacher wages across the state of Michigan.

As a veteran with experience on which she could draw, Ziel pushed through but said younger staffers were more likely to struggle with less support in a stressful time, as Mathis did.

“It breaks my heart. I really think the world of Bill,” she said. With his bushy beard, he looked a bit like a lead singer in a rock band and he connected well with his ninth graders, she said, though his sometimes quirky style wasn’t always as appreciated by what can be a buttoned-up Romeo community.

“When you talk about a calling to be a teacher, he’s like the poster child,” Ziel said. As union leader, she accompanied Mathis to meetings with administrators after he posted a profanity-laden rant about COVID-19 and teaching last year, though he didn’t name the district. He has since removed the foul language but isn’t sorry he expressed how he felt. “I was scared,” he said.