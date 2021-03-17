Public reaction to killings at Atlanta-area massage parlors

———

“We can draw a straight line between white supremacist violence and the rhetoric of leaders who scapegoat our communities. These incidents are no different. ... We oppose harmful and inaccurate narratives that paint Asian American and Asian immigrant communities with one brush in an effort to diminish their lives and their contributions.” — The Movement for Black Lives

———

“To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve but know you're loved, seen and IMPORTANT. We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change. We cannot lose hope!!” — Jeremy Lin, NBA player.

———

“These shootings are a vicious and vile act that compound the fear and pain that Asian-Americans face each day. ... Our entire nation must come together to speak out to Stop Asian Hate." — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

———

“The race of the person committing the crime matters less than the simple fact that if you act with hate in your heart, you are part of the problem. And to those with the power to help and yet sit idly by, your silence is complicity.” — Daniel Dae Kim, actor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.