Public memorial planned for Parkland school shooting victims

Cara Loughran, 14, was an excellent student who loved the beach and her cousins, according to her family.

An aunt, Lindsay Fontana, wrote on Facebook: "I had to tell my 8-year-old daughters that their sweet cousin Cara was killed in the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School yesterday. We are absolutely gutted."

"While your thoughts are appreciated, I beg you to DO SOMETHING," she wrote. "This should not have happened to our niece Cara and it cannot happen to other people's families."

Loughran's neighbor posted a picture of her cheering on a young boy riding a bike with training wheels.

"RIP Cara," Danny Vogel wrote, "and fly with the angels. You will be greatly missed, and we will always love you and celebrate your beautiful life."