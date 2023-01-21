 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public memorial planned for Parkland school shooting victims

  • 0

Families of the 17 children and staff members Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered have concluded their first day of confronting him in court. They variously wished him a painful death and called him a coward Tuesday as they got their chance to address him directly before he is form…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A foundation dedicated to the 17 people killed in the Parkland school shooting has begun raising money and seeking designs for a public memorial to the victims on a nature preserve near Florida’s Everglades.

School Shooting-Florida-Memorial

Tony Montalto speaks during a news conference Nov. 7, 2019, in Washington. Montalto, father of Gina Montalto, who died in the shooting, is vice chairman of the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation and the family liaison who keeps the other victims’ families updated. 

The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation said the memorial will offer the public a place to reflect on the victims of the shooting, which occurred just before the school day ended at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine's Day in 2018.

“It is a way to memorialize those that were taken from us that terrible day almost five years ago," said Tony Montalto, whose 14-year-old daughter Gina was killed. Montalto is vice-chairman of the foundation and a liaison to the families of the other victims.

The preserve is on the border of Parkland and Coral Springs, near the high school in suburban Fort Lauderdale.

People are also reading…

“This foundation was established to build the official public memorial to the victims of the Parkland massacre to ensure they are forever remembered as the people they were, as innocent children with vibrant, bright futures ahead of them – educators and coaches who gave so much of themselves to their students,” Montalto said.

School Shooting Florida

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz sits at the defense table during a victim impact statement at his sentencing hearing at the Broward County Courthouse on Nov. 2, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

The project is being overseen by the foundation, and proposals for its design will be reviewed by the victims' families.

Montalto said they have put out a national call to artists for ideas for the project.

“We're not putting a budget on it because we want people to dream big," Montalto said.

In November, Nikolas Cruz was sentenced to life in prison without parole following a three-month trial in Fort Lauderdale. The jury voted 9-3 on Oct. 13 to sentence Cruz to death, but Florida law requires unanimity for that sentence to be imposed.

School Shooting Florida

Linda Beigel Schulman displays a composite photo of the 17 murdered students and staff as she gives her victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse on Nov. 2, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Beigel Schulman's son, Scott Beigel, was killed in the 2018 shootings.

Before the judge formally sentenced Cruz in November, victims' families spent two days berating him as evil, a coward, a monster and a subhuman who deserves a painful death.

Cruz, now 24, had attended Stoneman Douglas. He had been been housed in the Broward County Jail since his arrest hours after the shooting. He is now an inmate in Florida's prison system.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News