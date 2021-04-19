Public health seeks steady funding, not feast or famine

Congress has poured tens of billions of dollars into state and local public health departments in response to the coronavirus pandemic, paying for masks, contact tracers and education campaigns to persuade people to get vaccinated.

Public health officials, used to juggling bare-bones budgets, worry the money will dry up as the pandemic recedes, continuing a boom-bust funding cycle that has plagued the U.S. public health system for decades. They fear they’ll be back to scraping together money from a patchwork of sources to provide basic services to their communities — much like after the Sept. 11 attacks and the SARS and Ebola outbreaks. That could leave the nation where it was before COVID-19: unprepared for a health crisis.

“We need funds that we can depend on year after year,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts, the Columbus, Ohio, health commissioner.

When Roberts started in Columbus in 2006, an emergency preparedness grant paid for more than 20 staffers. By the time coronavirus hit, it paid for about 10. Relief money that came through last year helped the department staff up its COVID-19 response teams. While the funding has helped the city cope with the immediate crisis, Roberts wonders if history will repeat itself.