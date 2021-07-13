Psychiatrist: Newspaper gunman 'took pleasure' in killing

“It is written and sent on the day of the incident such that it would not arrive through regular mail for a number of days,” Saathoff said. "The significance of this to me is that it demonstrated an appreciation of the criminality of the conduct in that it was sent at a time that would not have alerted Judge Moylan or anyone else.”

Matthew Connell, one of Ramos' lawyers, noted during cross-examination that the letter from Ramos mentions Moylan's legacy, not his own. Saathoff, however, cited previous statements by Ramos' sister that it was an interest of his that dated back a number of years.

Saathoff also testified about a trip Ramos made to the newsroom in February 2017, going inside for reconnaissance. Saathoff said Patel's report says Ramos decided he should not buy a shotgun for the attack until he had done the reconnaissance, in case he ended up getting arrested for trespassing.

Saathoff said that fact illustrated Ramos' ability to appreciate the criminality of a future event and his ability to conform his conduct to the requirements of the law.

Under cross-examination, Saathoff testified that unlike other psychiatrists in the case, he did not personally interview Ramos. Saathoff requested an interview, but the court did not grant it.