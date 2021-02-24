Prude’s family says videos show crime; Officers say no

The police officers’ body camera footage shows Officer Mark Vaughn assuming a pushup stance and pressing Prude’s head to the pavement while others immobilize his legs and Officer Troy Taladay kneels on Prude's back — what police union officials say is a standard restraining technique known as “segmenting.” Prude is lying face down, handcuffed, with a mesh “spit hood” on his head. After about two minutes, he vomits and stops breathing. He was taken to hospital and put on life support but died a week later.

During a telephone interview with The Associated Press, Joe Prude pointed to what he believes is a particularly damning moment in the video, one in which he said he could hear the fear in his brother's voice. It's when Daniel Prude remarks, “They’re trying to kill me."

“And then they end up killing him,” Prude said.

The seven police officers remain suspended pending an internal investigation. The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday that it will review the attorney general’s findings.

The officers’ attorneys said Daniel Prude’s use of PCP, which caused irrational behavior, was “the root cause” of his death. Officer Taladay's attorney, Dan Mastrella, said Wednesday that he agrees the video footage “isn’t pretty,” but he said it shows officers did nothing wrong.