Providence city council head tapped for lieutenant governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee on Wednesday nominated Providence City Council President Sabina Matos as his lieutenant governor, who if confirmed by the state Senate, will be the first person of color in state history to hold the job.

About 80 people initially applied for the job, but the Democratic governor said at a news conference that Matos shares his vision.

“In selecting a lieutenant governor, I was looking or someone to be a true governing partner," he said. “Someone who shares my commitment to supporting our 39 cities and towns and our small businesses, and that's exactly what I found in Sabina. I know that Sabina Matos will help our administration serve all Rhode Islanders as we recover and rebuild from this pandemic.”

He noted that she, like him — a former town councilor and mayor in his hometown of Cumberland — rose through the ranks of local politics.

Matos, 47, was first elected to the city council in 2010 and was voted president in 2019.

Matos said her priorities will be continuing the state’s coronavirus vaccination efforts, getting the state back to work and children up to speed in the classroom after the pandemic, and addressing what she called the “affordable housing crisis.”