'Proven consensus builder': Biden formally nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation.

Introducing Jackson, Biden called her a “proven consensus builder” who has "a pragmatic understanding that the law must work for the American people.”

“She strives to be fair, to get it right, to do justice,” the president added.

In Jackson, Biden delivers on a campaign promise to make the historic appointment and to further diversify a court that was made up entirely of white men for almost two centuries. He chose an attorney who would be the high court's first former public defender, though she also possesses the elite legal background of other justices.

In brief remarks, Jackson thanked Biden, saying she was “humbled by the extraordinary honor of this nomination." She highlighted her family's first-hand experience with the entirety of the legal system, as judges and lawyers, an incarcerated member and police officers.

Standing alongside Biden at the White House, she spoke of the historic nature of her nomination, noting she shared a birthday with Constance Baker Motley, the first Black woman to be confirmed to the federal bench.

“If I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed as the next associate justice of the Supreme Court United States, I can only hope that my life and career, my love of this country and the Constitution, and my commitment to upholding the rule of law and the sacred principles upon which this great nation was founded, will inspire future generations of Americans,” Jackson said.

