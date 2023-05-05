On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The choking death of a man at the hands of another New York subway rider was setting off powerful reactions Thursday, with some calling it a criminal, racist act even as authorities reserved judgment on the killing.

» The owner of Russia’s Wagner Group military contractor is threatening to pull his troops out of the protracted battle for the eastern Ukraine city of Bakhmut next week. He accused Russia’s military command Friday of starving his forces of ammunition and rendering them unable to fight.

» Authorities say a gunman apparently firing at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages.

» Month after month, the nation’s job market has stood its ground against howling headwinds — rising interest rates, chronic inflation, major bank failures and economic uncertainties across the world. Hiring has gradually slowed, along with pay growth and job openings.

» More than 3,000 teachers and other workers in the Oakland Unified School District are on strike after claiming the district failed to bargain in good faith on a new contract.

» A strong, shallow earthquake has hit central Japan, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others, but no tsunami warning was issued.

» The Warriors bounce back in a big way against the Lakers, the Bucks decide to make a coaching change, in the NHL the Panthers continue their playoff roll and the Stars got even in their series against the Kraken and the Tigers spoil the Mets debut of pitcher Justin Verlander.

» A coroner says a gunman killed two relatives and a fast food worker in rural south Georgia before taking his own life Thursday.

» An autopsy report shows Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries to the head after he was beaten by Memphis police during a January arrest.

» Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and three other members of the far-right extremist group have been convicted of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol to keep Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 presidential election. A jury in Washington, D.C., found Tarrio guilty of seditious conspiracy after hearing from dozens of witnesses over more than three months.

» BMW is warning the owners of about 90,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them due to an increasing threat that the air bags can explode in a crash.

» California lawmakers have agreed to loan $150 million to financially distressed hospitals. The vote on Thursday comes after the only hospital in rural Madera County closed in January.

» A jury has concluded that British singer Ed Sheeran's hit song “Thinking Out Loud” didn't copy key components of Marvin Gaye's classic tune “Let's Get It On.”

» Vladimir Putin's spokesman alleged the U.S. was behind what Russia claimed was a Ukrainian attack on the Kremlin.

» The U.S. Department of Justice says an environmental justice probe found Alabama engaged in a pattern of inaction and neglect regarding the risks of raw sewage for residents in an impoverished county.

» A Republican donor paid two years of private school tuition for a child raised by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and Thomas didn't disclose the payments.

» U.S. regulators say Facebook misled parents and failed to protect the privacy of children using its Messenger Kids app.

» The U.S. has approved the first vaccine for RSV, shots to protect older adults.