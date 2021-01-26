Protesters supporting Indian farmers demonstrate in NYC

Protesters lead a chant on Fifth Avenue outside the Consulate General of India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Tens of thousands of protesting farmers have marched, rode horses and drove long lines of tractors into India's capital, breaking through police barricades to storm the historic Red Fort. The farmers have been demanding the withdrawal of new laws that they say will favor large corporate farms and devastate the earnings of smaller scale farmers. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of India’s constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.
Dozens of demonstrators from around the U.S. rallied in New York on Tuesday, India's Republic Day, to protest new laws that they say will hurt farmers.
Protesters chant on Fifth Avenue outside the Consulate General of India, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of India’s constitution on Jan. 26, 1950.
By DAVID R. MARTIN and DEEPTI HAJELA
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Demonstrators showing solidarity with protesting farmers in India rallied Tuesday outside the Indian consulate in New York, some honking their car horns while others stood in the snowy weather, yelling slogans and waving flags.
The crowd gathered on Manhattan's east side on India's Republic Day, a national holiday that honors the anniversary of India's constitution coming into effect. Indian farmers have been protesting for nearly two months over new laws they say will benefit big corporations and wreak havoc on the earnings of smaller scale farmers. They want the laws withdrawn.
Drivers sounded their horns as they went by the blocked-off street where the consulate is located, off Fifth Avenue near Central Park. Those who stood on the street chanted against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with one sign reading: “Someone stop their boy Modi before he eats us too! Save the farmers!”
Parminder Singh came from Chicago, saying his family in the Indian state of Punjab was “getting hurt by the law that's made by the Indian government right now."
Many of the farmers are Sikhs from the northern state and neighboring Haryana, which are major agricultural producers. Among those at the New York march were protesters calling for the establishment of Khalistan, a separate homeland for members of the religion, and carrying flags emblazoned with the name of the secessionist movement.