Protesters: Fire Kenosha officer who shot Jacob Blake

Tanya McLean, Executive Director of Leaders of Kenosha, said in a statement before the rally that “safety and healing” won’t happen when Sheskey is allowed to return to work “like nothing happened.”

Sheskey and two other Kenosha officers were trying to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant when a pocketknife fell from his pants during a scuffle. Blake said he picked it up before heading to a vehicle to drive away with two of his children in the back seat. He said he was prepared to surrender once he put the knife in the vehicle.