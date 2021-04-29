Protester files suit accusing Louisville officer of battery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who says he was repeatedly punched by a police officer while protesting police brutality has filed a lawsuit.

Denorver “Dee” Garrett, 29, filed suit Tuesday accusing Louisville Metro Police Officer Aaron Ambers of civil battery, unlawful imprisonment and intentionally inflicting emotional distress during the April 18 arrest, the Courier Journal reported.

Several Louisville police officers were seen in a Facebook video of Garrett being arrested near Jefferson Square Park, the site of numerous demonstrations over police brutality and the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville police in March 2020.