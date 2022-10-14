 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas

  • Updated
  • 0

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.

“The Gateway Bridge between Matamoros and Brownsville (Texas) has been closed due to a protest,” according to a statement on social media by the U.S. Consulate General in the nearby Mexican city.

“U.S. gov. employees have been instructed to avoid the area until further notice,” according to the statement, which did not describe the nature of the protest.

The statement urged U.S. citizens to avoid the area, notify friends and family that they are safe and monitor media outlets for updates.

The border bridge is about 480 miles (770 kilometers) south of Dallas in southern Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Candlemaker in Ukraine brings light to dark times

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News