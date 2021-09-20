Prosecutors wrap up as R Kelly trial moves into next stage

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors at the R. Kelly sex trafficking trial ended their case Monday after calling dozens of witnesses over the past month who detailed the government’s sweeping allegations against the singer in lurid detail.

Several women and two men who were in Kelly's celebrity orbit testified about how he grooming them for unwanted sex and psychological tormented them — mostly when they were teenagers — in episodes dating to the 1990s. Their accounts were backed at least in part by former Kelly employees whose own testimony suggested they were essentially paid off to look the other way or actively enable him.

The defense will now begin calling former Kelly employees in an effort to cast doubt on some of the accusers' accounts.