Prosecutors: Superintendent lied about contacting witnesses

Runcie was arrested last Wednesday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at district headquarters. According to an indictment issued by the grand jury earlier this month and released after Runcie’s arrest, the superintendent lied when he testified before the panel last month, but it gave no specifics about the alleged falsehood. The jury is investigating whether districts are following school safety laws, including those implemented after the Feb. 14, 2018, slayings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.