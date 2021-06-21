Prosecutors say Colorado father killed son because of photos

Moran said the photographs “come from deep within Mark’s private life" and that the prosecution won’t be able to prove a connection between his son's death and the photographs.

Dylan’s skull was found by hikers in 2015. Forensic anthropologists said the skull had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma at two locations, the indictment said.

Moran said during his opening statements that Dylan ran away from home and suggested he could have been attacked by a bear or a mountain lion — referencing the skull injury as a tooth mark on Dylan’s skull.

The case drew nation attention when Redwine and the boy's mother, Elaine Hall, leveled accusations at each other during appearances on the syndicated “Dr. Phil” television show in 2013. TV host Nancy Grace also did a show Dylan’s disappearance.

Johnson said investigators found traces of Dylan's blood in Redwine’s living room and a cadaver-sniffing dog alerted them to the smell of human remains in the back of Redwine’s truck and on his clothing.

Moran said the “infinitesimally small” amount of blood found in Redwine’s living room is likely to be found in anyone’s house, referring to the dog's scent as “junk science.”