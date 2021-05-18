Prosecutor's reelection pits reform against rising gun crime

“Krasner has spent a lot of time trying to rewrite my history,” Vega said, emphasizing he is a lifelong Democrat, who worked two jobs as a single dad to put his daughter through college.

“We do need reform and we do need safety. The primary function of the district attorney is to keep the community safe and bring reform when we can," he said. “We can't incarcerate our way out of this, and we have to be smart about how we go about that reform.”

Vega's plans include bringing federal law enforcement partners to the table to press what he says are a small number of people responsible for gun crimes. He wants to create an earn and learn approach to supervision, where each benchmark a person earns — completing an addiction treatment program, earning a diploma or degree, completing parenting classes — would knock time off of their probation or parole.

The Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5 in Philadelphia has sunk more money and effort into unseating Krasner than perhaps any political race in recent memory, said Lodge President John McNesby. The group has backed Vega and hammered home messaging that blames rising homicides and gun violence on Krasner. On a recent sunny afternoon, McNesby handed out soft serve cones after parking a Mr. Softee ice cream truck in front of the district attorney's office with the message that Krasner is soft on crime.