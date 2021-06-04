Prosecutors favor former judge in review of Giuliani raid

NEW YORK (AP) — A former federal judge who ensured attorney-client privilege was protected in a review of materials seized from ex-President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer three years ago is again the favorite to do the same chore after raids on Rudolph Giuliani’s home and office, prosecutors said Thursday.

Prosecutors recommended the appointment of Barbara Jones in a letter submitted to a Manhattan judge who plans to appoint a “special master” to protect privilege in a review of materials seized in the late-April raids on Giuliani and in a look at information on a cellular phone taken from Washington lawyer Victoria Toensing. They said Jones could conduct the review in a “fair and efficient manner.”

Prosecutors are examining Giuliani’s interactions with Ukrainian figures and whether he violated a law governing lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities. A law firm representing Toensing, a former federal prosecutor and close ally of Giuliani and Trump, has said Toensing was told she was not a target of the investigation.

In the letter to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, prosecutors said Giuliani and Toensing, through their lawyers, both agreed to the appointment of Jones and they said they were writing on behalf of them too.