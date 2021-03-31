Prosecutors detail incident that led to Floyd's arrest

Floyd was later arrested outside, where Chauvin pinned his knee on his neck for what prosecutors said was 9 minutes, 29 seconds, as a handcuffed Floyd lay face-down on the pavement. Floyd, 46, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Martin said that inside the store, he asked Floyd if he played baseball, and Floyd said he played football, but it took Floyd some time to respond, so “it would appear that he was high.”

The defense has argued that the now-fired white officer did what his training told him to do and that Floyd’s death was not caused by Chauvin's knee on his neck, as prosecutors contend, but by a combination of illegal drug use, heart disease, high blood pressure and the adrenaline flowing through his body.

Martin went outside as people were gathering on the curb and yelling at officers. He took out his phone and began recording, but later deleted it, explaining that the ambulance didn’t take the fastest route to the hospital so he thought Floyd died.

“I just didn’t want to have to show it (the video) to anyone,” he said.

Earlier, a Minneapolis firefighter who wept Tuesday as she recalled being prevented from using her EMT training to help Floyd returned to the stand briefly Wednesday.