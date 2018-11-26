Prosecutors, defense agree to move trial in 2005 slaying

OCILLA, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys agree a court should move the trial of a man accused of killing a Georgia high school teacher last seen 13 years ago.
Media outlets report prosecutors agreed to a change of venue request filed by attorneys for 33-year-old Ryan Alexander Duke at a hearing Monday.
The defense claimed Duke couldn't get a fair trial in the rural southwest Georgia town where one-time beauty queen Tara Grinstead vanished in 2005.
The judge has yet to rule on whether to relocate the case. But the defense dropped a separate request to dismiss some charges.
Duke was indicted on murder charges last year. Another man, Bo Dukes, is charged with helping dispose of the body.
Grinstead's disappearance was the focus of the podcast "Up and Vanished."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.