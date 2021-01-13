Prosecutors ask judge to order Graham Spanier report to jail

Silver said in an email to The Associated Press on Wednesday that Spanier is a first-time, nonviolent offender and called it astonishing that prosecutors want to send him to jail at this time.

“It’s simply absurd and irresponsible right now,” Silver said.

Spanier was forced out as university president shortly after Sandusky was arrested in 2011 on child molestation charges. A year later, Spanier was himself accused of a criminal cover-up, although many of those counts were later thrown out. A jury acquitted him of what remained, except for the single count of child endangerment.

A graduate assistant told Spanier’s top aides he saw Sandusky abusing a boy late on a Friday night in a team shower. Spanier has said the abuse of the boy, who has not been conclusively identified by authorities, was characterized as horseplay.

When those aides proposed not reporting the matter to police, Spanier approved, writing in an email that “the only downside for us is if the message isn’t ‘heard’ and acted upon, and we then become vulnerable for not having reported it.”

Spanier did not testify at his trial and told the judge at sentencing that he regretted not intervening more forcefully.

Sandusky has lost a string of appeals and is serving a lengthy state prison sentence.

