Prosecutor won't retry parents in baby's death a decade ago

Early on June 1, the Debelbots brought their baby back to the hospital after finding a lump on her forehead, and she was pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m. A medical examiner found that the infant died from trauma caused by a blow or multiple blows to the head.

Both parents were charged with murder and convicted in October 2009.

Attorneys for the Debelbots have since argued in appeals that McKenzy was born with a brain deformation and argued the couple's trial attorneys failed them by not calling medical expert witnesses.

The state Supreme Court found that the prosecutor misstated the measure of proof required to overcome “reasonable doubt.”

“You don’t have to be 90 percent sure. You don’t have to be 80 percent sure. You don’t have to be 51 percent sure,” the prosecutor told the jury.

The Debelbots' trial lawyers failed to object to that even though it was inaccurate. The high court found that was grounds for a new trial.

Albert Debelbot is now 35 and Ashley Debelbot is now 36. They each began serving sentences of life in prison in December 2009. They were released on bond in July.

