Prosecutor won't release video of Black man's shooting death

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he won't release bodycam video in the fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff's deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday. Body camera video played on a projector by Womble was broadcast by multiple news outlets, however. Womble also said at the news conference that no charges would be filed against any of the deputies and that their actions were justified because Brown ignored their commands and drove his car directly at one of them before they fired any shots.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina sheriff’s deputies were justified in their fatal shooting of a Black man in April because the man ignored their commands and drove his car directly at one of them before they fired any shots, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Andrew Brown Jr.'s actions caused deputies to believe it was necessary to use deadly force, District Attorney Andrew Womble told a news conference. Womble said the first shot fired at Brown’s car went through the front windshield, not the back as was previously reported.