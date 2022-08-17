CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutor tells jurors R. Kelly trial on child pornography, other charges is about singer's "hidden" and "dark" side.
Just In
Prosecutor tells jurors R. Kelly trial on child pornography, other charges is about singer's "hidden" and "dark" side
- AP
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police allege that the driver of the vehicle in the crash later killed a woman in nearby Nescopeck and the county coroner identified her as his 56-year-old mother.
The couple initially denied they had sex on Cedar Point's Ferris wheel, with the woman claiming she was picking up a pack of cigarettes, police said.
The nation’s top public health agency is relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person.
The company says it discovered the problem after getting consumer complaints about the juice's taste.
Authorities say that as the man was getting out of the car, the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
The FBI recovered documents labeled "top secret" from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, court papers show.
Authorities say a man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago.
A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said.
Watch live: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to make first public statement since Mar-a-Lago search
The statement comes after days of silence from the Justice Department with regard to the search, as is the department's normal practice for ongoing investigations.
Somehow, the 14-year-old dog managed to survive nearly 60 days out on her own, apparently much or all of it in a barren, pitch-dark, cave.