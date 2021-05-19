Prosecutor says video, DNA will be key at Iowa slaying trial

Klaver said blood found on the trunk and trunk liner matched Tibbetts’ DNA, which was recovered from the body. He said an autopsy found that she had been stabbed from seven to 12 times in the chest, ribs, neck, and skull, and that she died from sharp force injuries.

The prosecution’s first witnesses were Tibbetts’ boyfriend, Dalton Jack, and his older brother, Blake.

They said Tibbetts was housesitting and watching Blake Jack’s dogs at the brothers’ home in Brooklyn when she went missing.

The brothers said they were out of town working different construction jobs at the time. They said they became concerned after learning on July 19 that Mollie had not shown up for work at a daycare, and she was not answering her phone.

Dalton Jack, 23 and now a sergeant in the Army at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, said he had been dating Tibbetts for three years after meeting her in high school. He described her as someone who was “happy, bubbly, goofy” and liked to have fun. Tibbetts would run most days, he said.