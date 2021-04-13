Prosecutor says no criminal charges in jail starvation death

At one point, a nurse tried to examine Quick and wrote in her notes that he was acting incoherently. She later told investigators that she figured Quick was taken to a hospital after her assessment, and she didn't do any additional checks on him during his time at the jail.

Meanwhile, Quick was moving more slowly and parts of his body were increasingly turning red, like a sunburn, and then purple, according to the report. That type of spreading discoloration can be a sign of organ failure, the investigator wrote. Quick died the Friday after his arrest.

Then-Sheriff Lorin Nielsen, who has since retired, claimed the jail staffers didn't realize Quick wasn't eating and so didn't recognize the risk of starvation and dehydration.

“It's not supposed to happen at all but in my mind, I believe that based on what we knew at the time that this was a mental health issue,” Nielsen told investigators. “In talking with the detention officers, they fed him three times a day. He turned out an empty tray and it wasn't until we saw the videos that he was dumping it down the toilet ... that was a weakness on our part, I'll say that."

Quick's family sued the Bannock County Sheriff's Office for the actions that led to Quick's death, and last year the county paid $2.1 million to settle the lawsuit.

