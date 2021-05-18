Prosecutor says Durst's own words show his guilt in killings

FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo, real estate heir Robert Durst looks over during his murder trial in Los Angeles. Fourteen months after the murder trial of New York real estate heir Durst was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, jurors are returning to court to see if they can finish the assignment they were given. A Los Angeles judge will question jurors Monday, May 17, 2021, to find out if they can continue to serve in the case that is expected to last four to five months.
Judge Mark Windham speaks during the murder trial of Robert Durst Monday, May 17, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The murder trial of the multimillionaire has resumed in Los Angeles County after a 14-month recess without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all.
Defense attorney Dick DeGuerin, center standing, addresses Judge Mark Windham, center in back, alongside fellow defense attorney David Z. Chesnoff, left, and Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, at right, representing the prosecution, during the murder trial of Robert Durst Monday, May 17, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The murder trial of the multimillionaire has resumed in Los Angeles County after a 14-month recess without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all.
In this still image taken from the Law&Crime Network court video, real estate heir Robert Durst watches as Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, presents a new round of opening statements in the murder case against Durst after a 14-month recess due to the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles County Superior Court in Inglewood, Calif., on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Durst, 78, an heir to a New York commercial real estate empire, is charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of his best friend, Susan Berman.
Deputy District Attorney John Lewin begins opening statements in the trial of Robert Durst, the real estate scion charged with murder of longtime friend Susan Berman, at Los Angeles County Superior Court, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Durst's murder trial was delayed more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A TV still frame of Robert Durst appears on a screen in the courtroom as Deputy District Attorney John Lewin begins opening statements in trial of Durst, a real estate scion charged with murder of his longtime friend Susan Berman, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. Durst has pleaded not guilty to killing his best friend, Berman, in 2000 at her Los Angeles home. Durst's murder trial was delayed more than a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Multimillionaire Robert Durst lived a life of such privilege and ease that he didn’t bother keeping track of the many lies he told over the years and it could be his downfall, a prosecutor said Tuesday during a new round of opening statements at his murder trial.
Deputy District Attorney John Lewin wove a combination of Durst’s statements — what he said were truth and lies — to outline evidence that will show the New York real estate heir killed his best friend and a neighbor to cover up the mystery of his wife’s disappearance.
“One of the hallmarks of Bob Durst is that despite all the lies he tells, he doesn’t take or use the mental energy to even remember them because his life has been spent privileged in getting away with whatever he wants,” Lewin said. “The evidence is going to show that’s going to be his undoing in a lot of ways in all three of these cases.”
Durst, 78, is only charged with one count of murder — in the killing of his best friend, Susan Berman, in 2000 in her Los Angeles home.
Durst has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer said he doesn’t know who killed Berman, who was his longtime confidante and once an unofficial spokeswoman when Kathie Durst vanished in New York in 1982.
But Lewin said the killing of Berman, who was shot in the back of the head at close range, and Durst’s admission that he fatally shot and dismembered a drifter in Texas in 2001 are both tied to the mystery of Kathie Durst.