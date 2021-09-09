Prosecutor says 'cadaver' note proves Durst killed friend

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst would have gotten away with the murder of his best friend if filmmakers had not unearthed the most damning piece of evidence against him, a prosecutor said Thursday in the New York real estate heir's trial.

Durst thought they would never be able to prove he wrote the so-called cadaver note directing police to the lifeless body of Susan Berman. During lengthy interviews, he denied penning the anonymous note that he said “only the killer could have written."

But the makers of “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst” discovered an envelope he sent Berman a year earlier with identical handwriting and Beverly Hills being misspelled as “Beverley” on both.

It's the smoking gun, Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian said in his closing argument in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“You can ignore everything else in this case," Balian said. “If we spent one day trying this ... here’s what you’d have: You’d have a note sent by the killer that only the killer could have written that the defendant has admitted that the killer wrote. And the defendant has stipulated, ‘I wrote the cadaver note and envelope that only the killer could have written.’”