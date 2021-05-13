Prosecutor: No charges against Kansas deputy who shot woman

The chase was at one point called off due to the speeds that were reached, but a sheriff's deputy who heard the chase on his law enforcement radio drove to the last known Volkswagen's last known location. The chase resumed with four pursuing deputies, and the Volkswagen was ultimately forced off the road.

When the reverse lights of the Volkswagen activated, a deputy who was on the passenger side of the vehicle believed the other deputies would be struck and fired his handgun six times, according to the district attorney's report.

The lawsuit filed by Arbuckle's son against Sedgwick County Deputy Kaleb Dailey contends multiple law enforcement videos show that while Arbuckle did put her car in reverse, she never accelerated toward the deputies.

Arbuckle was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy determined she died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. A toxicology report determined her blood was positive for cocaine.

