Prosecutor: Newspaper gunman killed 5 in revenge for article

His attorneys say Ramos actually thought he was doing the right thing by attacking corruption.

“It was his obsession with an unjust world and a world that was out to get him and defame him — and that he had to destroy it,” Lewis said.

Leitess said Ramos thought he was smarter than everyone else, and his repeated losses in court were "too much for him to bear, and so he started plotting his revenge.”

She said he first wanted to attack the building housing the state's appellate courts, but later changed his mind when he realized there were police there. Instead, he decided on the soft target of the newspaper — an attack he planned for years.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this case is about revenge by a person who had a well-planned out scheme,” Leitess said. "He had contingencies in place if his plan didn’t work.”

John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen and Rebecca Smith died in the mass shooting.

Leitess said the meticulous planning proves Ramos understood the criminality of his actions. She also noted that Ramos walked by McNamara outside the building and chose not to attack him then — evidence that he was able to conform his behavior to the requirements of the law.