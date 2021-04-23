Prosecutor: Man knew toddler was in car when he opened fire

CHICAGO (AP) — A 25-year-old Chicago man charged with attempted murder in a road-rage shooting that left a toddler with a critical head injury opened fire on the vehicle even after the driver of the other vehicle told him the boy was inside, a Cook County prosecutor said Friday.

Assistant State's Attorney Kevin Deboni said during a bond hearing that the April 6 shooting of 21-month old Kayden Swann apparently stemmed from Deandre Binion's anger at being unable to pass another vehicle on the city’s famed Lake Shore Drive.

Deboni told Cook County Circuit Judge Mary Catherine Marubio that after Binion stopped abruptly behind Jushawn Brown's vehicle, Brown leaned out the window and shouted for him to “back off and that he had a child in the car,” Deboni said.

Brown started to drive off, but Binion raced after him and as he pulled up next to Brown's vehicle, he dangled a gun outside the window, Deboni said. Brown then showed Binion that he had a gun too, but he quickly put the gun down and continued to drive, said Deboni. He said there is no evidence that Brown fired his weapon.