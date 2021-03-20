Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder says he killed 16

Apart from the five deaths already described by investigators, authorities hadn't earlier spoken of any other killings in which Lannon was a suspect. He has been charged only in the New Jersey killing and has not been charged in any cases in New Mexico.

Public defender Frank Unger challenged probable cause for the New Jersey murder charge, arguing that Lannon entered Dabkowski’s home in East Greenwich Township with permission and that the acts that followed amounted, at worst, to passion provocation manslaughter, NJ.com reported.

Unger alleged that Lannon had been abused and went to the home to retrieve photos because he didn't want anyone “to have control over me any longer.”

Dabkowski mentored Lannon and his twin brother through a Big Brothers program in the 1980s, NJ.com reported. Lannon told investigators that Dabkowski had sexually abused him as a child and that he went to the man's home to retrieve sexually explicit photos of the two of them together.

Unger said that Dabkowski had “documented those sexual assaults, those rapes, by taking pictures of himself with Mr. Lannon in sexually compromised positions.”